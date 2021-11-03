Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TELNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELNY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,133. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $18.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.369 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

