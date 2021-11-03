Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Receives €28.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €28.08 ($33.04).

GLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.80 ($36.24) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

EPA:GLE traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €29.36 ($34.54). 2,513,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,140,000. The business has a 50-day moving average of €27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.97. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a twelve month high of €52.26 ($61.48).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

