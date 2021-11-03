Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.
Agile Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,731. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.93. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 5,734,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,874,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research firms have issued reports on AGRX. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.03 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.
Agile Therapeutics Company Profile
Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.
