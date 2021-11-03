Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Agile Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,731. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.93. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 5,734,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,874,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agile Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) by 3,348.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 747,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.83% of Agile Therapeutics worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGRX. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.03 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

