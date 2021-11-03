SnowSwap (SNOW) Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last Week

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and $39,309.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $8.98 or 0.00014351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00084225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00075277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00101824 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,596.68 or 1.00077936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,540.60 or 0.07259398 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00022331 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SNOWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.