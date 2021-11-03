Coreto Reaches Market Cap of $9.02 Million (COR)

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Coreto has a total market capitalization of $9.02 million and $1.04 million worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coreto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0395 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Coreto has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00084225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00075277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00101824 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,596.68 or 1.00077936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,540.60 or 0.07259398 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00022331 BTC.

Coreto Coin Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Coreto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coreto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coreto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

