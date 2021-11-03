Lendingblock (LND) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $178.00

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last week, Lendingblock has traded 50.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lendingblock coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendingblock has a total market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $178.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00050739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.78 or 0.00236265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00099109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Lendingblock Coin Profile

Lendingblock is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,097,391 coins. The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendingblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lendingblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

