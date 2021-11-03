Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 3rd. During the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $18.50 million and $941,405.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00084225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00075277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00101824 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,596.68 or 1.00077936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,540.60 or 0.07259398 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00022331 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.