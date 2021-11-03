Bitcloud (BTDX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $70,959.60

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 25.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Bitcloud has a market cap of $70,959.60 and $2.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,438.18 or 0.99824530 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00061760 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.46 or 0.00608262 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.51 or 0.00318967 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.11 or 0.00177647 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00014542 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001453 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,797,090 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

