Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSNUY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

OTCMKTS FSNUY traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $11.44. 53,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,913. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

