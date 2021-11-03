Zacks: Brokerages Expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Brokerages predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will report sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year sales of $5.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Howmet Aerospace.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Shares of HWM stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.43. 3,409,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,089. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $26,125,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $435,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 15.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 171.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 70,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.