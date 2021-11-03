ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.55-9.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.43-5.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.43 billion.

Shares of ICLR stock traded down $6.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.60. The stock had a trading volume of 565,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,915. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $168.76 and a fifty-two week high of $301.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.37.

ICLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ICON Public from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $258.08.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

