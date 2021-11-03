Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Issues Earnings Results

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Industrial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 50.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Shares of GIC traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.90. 41,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,985. Global Industrial has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GIC shares. TheStreet raised Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, insider Donna Fielding sold 3,444 shares of Global Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $131,009.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,950.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth $2,127,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

