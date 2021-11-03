Utrust Trading Up 15.8% This Week (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last week, Utrust has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000666 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a total market cap of $188.01 million and approximately $20.18 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00050505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.09 or 0.00232797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.18 or 0.00099088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004203 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (UTK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

