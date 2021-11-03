Berry Data Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.68 Million (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for $1.63 or 0.00002592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded up 130.7% against the U.S. dollar. Berry Data has a total market cap of $3.25 million and $2.68 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veri?ed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

