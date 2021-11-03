$0.08 EPS Expected for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mizuho Financial Group’s earnings. Mizuho Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mizuho Financial Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 536,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.60. Mizuho Financial Group has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 406,778 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,826,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 580,305 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 38.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 860,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 236,969 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 449.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 288,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

