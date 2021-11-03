Analysts Expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to announce $1.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.19. NetApp posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,087,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.47. NetApp has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $94.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,224 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in NetApp by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,192,000 after buying an additional 94,809 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,889,000 after buying an additional 58,216 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 61,816 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

