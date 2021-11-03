Eugenie Levin Sells 5,000 Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $123,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eugenie Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $122,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Eugenie Levin sold 1,883 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $45,474.45.

On Monday, October 18th, Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $66,120.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Eugenie Levin sold 100 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $2,400.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $66,660.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $127,900.00.

Shares of SEMR traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.96. The company had a trading volume of 345,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,573. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.38. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $32.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,593,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SEMrush by 803.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after acquiring an additional 803,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

SEMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

