Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50-15.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.31 billion.Corteva also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.050-$2.150 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTVA. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a d+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.76.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.81. 4,392,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,171,729. Corteva has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.24.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

