Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS.

NYSE:CMI traded down $6.80 on Wednesday, reaching $235.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,405. Cummins has a 12-month low of $216.41 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

