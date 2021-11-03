AdEx Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last week, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One AdEx coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular exchanges. AdEx has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00050505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.09 or 0.00232797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.18 or 0.00099088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004203 BTC.

AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. It launched on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

