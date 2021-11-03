Synthetix (SNX) Price Reaches $11.00

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Synthetix has a market cap of $1.26 billion and approximately $259.76 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for about $11.00 or 0.00017532 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00050505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.09 or 0.00232797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.18 or 0.00099088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Synthetix Coin Profile

SNX is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 coins and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

Buying and Selling Synthetix

