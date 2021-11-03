Zacks: Brokerages Expect SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.06). SpringWorks Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($2.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($2.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

SWTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

NASDAQ:SWTX traded up $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,540. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.74 and a 200-day moving average of $74.49. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $51.57 and a 12 month high of $96.48.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $70,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 10,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $591,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,058,423 shares of company stock worth $73,647,610 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 38,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 12,270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 117,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 116,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

