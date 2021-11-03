First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.18. The stock had a trading volume of 63,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,016. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $23.34.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 18.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

