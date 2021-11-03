Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.100-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.50 billion-$64.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.17 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.54.

RTX stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.67. 4,147,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,991,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.14 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.58% of Raytheon Technologies worth $2,035,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

