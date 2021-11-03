The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.27, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.14. The stock had a trading volume of 288,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,240. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.70. The Andersons has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. The Andersons’s payout ratio is 777.78%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANDE shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seaport Global Securities raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Andersons in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Andersons has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In related news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of The Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Andersons stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 165.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 37,336 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of The Andersons worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

