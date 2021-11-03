Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 25.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.580-$1.620 EPS.

Shares of PEAK stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.95. 3,982,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,220,840. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

