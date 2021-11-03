Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $174.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

EXP stock traded down $3.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.48. 308,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,788. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $84.69 and a twelve month high of $160.18.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total transaction of $1,848,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,369 shares in the company, valued at $364,991.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 501.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

