Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 1.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Franchise Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.800-$ EPS and its FY21 guidance to at least $3.80 EPS.

Shares of FRG stock traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.21. The company had a trading volume of 644,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,977. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.02. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franchise Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,230 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Franchise Group worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Aegis assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

