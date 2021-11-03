1MillionNFTs Achieves Market Capitalization of $155,597.13 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a total market cap of $155,597.13 and $488,650.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00083124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00075632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00102056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,659.50 or 0.99575273 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,546.96 or 0.07225798 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00022257 BTC.

About 1MillionNFTs

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

