SureRemit (RMT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,321.00

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last week, SureRemit has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $3,321.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00083124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00075632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00102056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,659.50 or 0.99575273 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,546.96 or 0.07225798 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00022257 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit’s launch date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

