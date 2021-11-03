CUTcoin (CUT) Achieves Market Cap of $42.25 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $42.25 million and $118.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.55 or 0.00123233 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00042412 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.67 or 0.00487348 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000620 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00017236 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00045399 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 153,239,960 coins and its circulating supply is 149,239,960 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

