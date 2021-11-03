Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

In other news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $659,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,237. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,148 shares of company stock worth $10,726,554. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Xylem by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,785,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Xylem by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Xylem by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL traded down $3.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 59.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.48 and a 200 day moving average of $123.28. Xylem has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

