FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Receives GBX 95 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 95 ($1.24).
A number of equities analysts have commented on FGP shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 107 ($1.40) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 107 ($1.40) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 103 ($1.35) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.
In related news, insider Jane Ann Lodge purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £13,050 ($17,049.91). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,900.
About FirstGroup
FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.
