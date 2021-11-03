FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Receives GBX 95 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 95 ($1.24).

A number of equities analysts have commented on FGP shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 107 ($1.40) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 107 ($1.40) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 103 ($1.35) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

In related news, insider Jane Ann Lodge purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £13,050 ($17,049.91). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,900.

Shares of LON:FGP traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 101.80 ($1.33). The stock had a trading volume of 4,679,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,025. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 90.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. FirstGroup has a twelve month low of GBX 40.80 ($0.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 103.40 ($1.35). The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.