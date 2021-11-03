Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $12,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Usio alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,400.00.

Shares of USIO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.40. 53,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $159.55 million, a PE ratio of -79.75 and a beta of 1.71. Usio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Usio had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USIO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Usio by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Usio by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 64,921 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Usio by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 19,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Usio in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP boosted its stake in Usio by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,697,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after buying an additional 885,035 shares during the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.