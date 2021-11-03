Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay Sells 498 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.58, for a total transaction of $203,472.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $172,845.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,588 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.10, for a total value of $578,190.80.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $21.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $513.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,095. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.01 and a 52 week high of $525.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $372.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Shares of Arista Networks are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.90%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 12.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 40.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $410.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $415.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $378.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.10.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

