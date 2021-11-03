Timothy E. Bixby Sells 5,000 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:LMND traded up $3.71 on Wednesday, reaching $72.06. 5,195,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,798. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.42 and its 200-day moving average is $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 188.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Lemonade from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 39.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,092,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,299,000 after purchasing an additional 371,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 51.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,338,000 after purchasing an additional 588,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,166,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,613,000 after purchasing an additional 48,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at $54,772,000. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.