Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BP (BP)

11/3/2021 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – BP had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on the stock.

11/2/2021 – BP had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on the stock.

11/2/2021 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – BP had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/14/2021 – BP was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 310 ($4.05).

10/12/2021 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 388 ($5.07). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

BP stock traded down GBX 12.05 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 344.95 ($4.51). The stock had a trading volume of 73,314,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 327.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 315.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.89 billion and a PE ratio of 11.13. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 192.07 ($2.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £374.65 ($489.48). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 355 shares of company stock valued at $112,150.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

