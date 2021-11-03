BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Short Interest Up 22.4% in October

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the September 30th total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:BPT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.36. 53,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,963. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $6.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98.

Get BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 62,262 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 398.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 33,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 150.3% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 17,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.