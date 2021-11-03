BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Short Interest Up 22.4% in October

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the September 30th total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:BPT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.36. 53,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,963. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $6.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.
About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
