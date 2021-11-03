Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to Post $0.44 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to report $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Terreno Realty reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Terreno Realty.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.63 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRNO shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.99. 389,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,921. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $53.97 and a 12 month high of $76.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 94.44%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.