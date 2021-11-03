Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.850-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Black Hills also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.150 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.71.

Black Hills stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.61. The stock had a trading volume of 438,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,921. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.28. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $57.02 and a 12 month high of $72.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

