Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 37.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.54. 262,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $23.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at $473,467.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 177.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,008 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Holly Energy Partners worth $11,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on HEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

