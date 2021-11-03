Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Plains GP stock remained flat at $$11.31 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,696,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,768. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.77. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,131.00 and a beta of 2.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 9.24%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAGP. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

