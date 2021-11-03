-$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) to post earnings per share of ($1.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the lowest is ($1.29). Arcutis Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.22) to ($3.63). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.10.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,820. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.01.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $54,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $158,775. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,060,000 after acquiring an additional 782,543 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $18,892,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 104.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 896,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,463,000 after buying an additional 457,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 149.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 656,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,990,000 after buying an additional 393,640 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 238.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 452,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,089,000 after buying an additional 318,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.