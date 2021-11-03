Bitradio (BRO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Bitradio has a market cap of $106,190.64 and $6.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011961 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.31 or 0.00516056 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,539,551 coins and its circulating supply is 10,539,546 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

