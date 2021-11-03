Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen started coverage on Kronos Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

Shares of KRON stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,090. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -2.22. Kronos Bio has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $39.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.58.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts expect that Kronos Bio will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $191,223.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 17,278 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Kronos Bio by 230.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 35,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kronos Bio by 72.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,822,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,681 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Kronos Bio by 138.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 13,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio during the second quarter valued at $4,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.