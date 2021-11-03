nOS Reaches Market Cap of $5.28 Million (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. nOS has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One nOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00084376 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00074632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00102009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,944.49 or 0.99850624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,565.45 or 0.07242306 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00022263 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for nOS is nos.io . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

