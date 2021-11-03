PlutusDeFi (PLT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlutusDeFi has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00050619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.79 or 0.00229684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00099278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PlutusDeFi Coin Profile

PlutusDeFi (CRYPTO:PLT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official message board is medium.com/plutusdefi . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

Buying and Selling PlutusDeFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlutusDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlutusDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

