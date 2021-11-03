$25.85 Million in Sales Expected for Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) to announce $25.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.00 million. Level One Bancorp reported sales of $27.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year sales of $101.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.90 million to $103.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $95.00 million, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $98.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 29.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEVL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Level One Bancorp from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LEVL traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.74. 35,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,193. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.64. Level One Bancorp has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $273.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 8.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 1,754.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. 40.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

