MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the September 30th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 473,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE MXL traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.85. The stock had a trading volume of 794,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,557. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -452.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.99. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

In related news, insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 947,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,931,696.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield purchased 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $124,893.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 107,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,385.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and sold 126,448 shares valued at $6,445,286. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

