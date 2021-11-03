Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Short Interest Update

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the September 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HWC traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $52.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,858. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.62. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 308.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,936 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,536.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after buying an additional 364,409 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 571.5% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 318,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after buying an additional 270,673 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 724,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,448,000 after buying an additional 225,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,605,000 after buying an additional 220,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HWC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

